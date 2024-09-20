AFRICA
Kenya protests: Three activists released after 'abduction'
The case has sparked widespread outrage and prompted investigations into alleged human rights abuses by Kenyan security forces.
Concerns remain on excessive force and arbitrary arrests by security forces during the protests. / Photo: Reuters
September 20, 2024

Three Kenyan activists allegedly abducted in August following anti-government protests have been released, according to human rights groups.

The men were allegedly taken by security forces and held captive for weeks.

Bob Njagi, Aslam Longton, and his brother Jamil Longton were released in a remote area near Nairobi on Thursday, the rights group said.

"Our partners have confirmed their release," Cornelius Oduor, of the Kenyan Human Rights Commission told AFP.

"(The images) clearly show that the men were in distress... It points to the fact that they have been in captivity."

Outrage

The case has sparked widespread outrage and prompted investigations into alleged human rights abuses by Kenyan security forces.

The abduction of the three men came amid a wave of protests against the Kenyan government in June.

Over 60 people died during the demonstrations, leading to the resignation of the police chief.

The case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by activists and civil society organisations in Kenya.

SOURCE:AFP
