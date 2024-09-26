AFRICA
Somalia appoints Asad Osman Abdullahi as new police chief
The appointment of the new police commissioner comes amid tensions with neighbouring Ethiopia.
Asad Osman Abdullahi is from the Puntland region. Photo / OPM / Others
September 26, 2024

Somalia’s cabinet has appointed Asad Osman Abdullahi as the new police commissioner.

Abdullahi is from the semi-autonomous Puntland region where he served as commander of the Puntland Security Forces for 11 years between 2007 and 2018, according to a cabinet announcement.

He succeeds Sulub Ahmed Firin who was on Wednesday promoted to Major General and appointed as deputy minister of transport and aviation.

The newly appointed police boss "is an officer with knowledge and experience in military affairs", the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Interior Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail has thanked the cabinet for approving the nomination of Abdullahi.

Tensions with Ethiopia

The appointment of the new police commissioner comes amid tensions with neighbouring Ethiopia.

Addis Ababa announced in January that it would lease a stretch of coastline from Somaliland, a breakaway area of Somalia, to build a naval base and commercial port.

The move enraged Somalia which refuses to recognise Somaliland's claim to independence.

Somalia has reacted by growing closer to Ethiopia's biggest regional rival, Egypt, and has since received two arms shipments from Cairo- the most recent arriving last weekend.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
