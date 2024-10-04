Friday, October 4, 2024

1237 GMT –– Israel has detected the launch of 100 rockets from Lebanon since this morning, with some of the rockets causing fires in the Galilee region, according to Israeli Channel 12.

The rockets, fired by Hezbollah, led to the activation of sirens across northern Israel.

Some projectiles landed in open areas, causing wildfires in parts of Galilee, although no casualties have been reported.

Separately, the head of the local council in Metula Settlement, David Azulai, stated: "Approximately 50 incidents of rocket and shrapnel landings were recorded in Metula over the past 24 hours," according to the daily Haaretz.

Azulai added: "Significant damage was caused to homes, playgrounds, courtyards, and essential infrastructure such as electricity and water supplies."

1211 GMT –– Lebanon ceasefire should be simultaneous with Gaza: Iran

Tehran backs efforts for a ceasefire in Lebanon on the condition it would be backed by Hezbollah and simultaneous with a ceasefire in Gaza, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said in Beirut.

"We support efforts for a ceasefire on the condition that it would be acceptable to the Lebanese people, acceptable to the resistance, and thirdly, it would be synchronised with a ceasefire in Gaza," he said.

1139 GMT –– Lebanon receives first UN aid plane since Israel escalation

A delivery of medical supplies from the United Nations reached Lebanon on Friday, a first since last week's escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, said a UN agency and a Lebanese minister.

"An airlift... landed in Beirut earlier this morning with 30 metric tonnes of trauma and surgical supplies, enough to treat tens of thousands people," the World Health Organization's regional director Hanan Balkhy said on social media platform X.

"More flights are arriving later today and tomorrow, carrying trauma supplies, cholera supplies and mental health supplies," she added.

04:10 GMT — US backs Israel's invasion of Lebanon as bombs rattle Beirut

Biden administration believes it is appropriate for Israel to continue with its ground and air attacks on Lebanon for now, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, even as he acknowledged the risk of the invasion in Lebanon expanding beyond Israel's current aims.

Israel sent troops into southern Lebanon this week after a fortnight of intense air strikes in a worsening conflict that has drawn in Iran and risks sucking in the United States.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Miller said the nature of all conflicts was "fluid" and "unpredictable" and therefore it was impossible to say how long it would take Israel to achieve its stated goal of clearing Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, allowing it to return Israelis displaced from their homes across the border by months of rocket fire.

03:30 GMT — Israel kills 37 people in Lebanon in 24 hours

Israel has killed at least 37 people and wounded another 151 in its strikes across Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the Lebanese Health ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Israel missile hit outside the perimetre of Beirut airport, according to Reuters news agency.

Israel strikes also hit southern Beirut suburbs "11 consecutive times", AFP news agency reported, saying car alarms went off and buildings shook in the Lebanese capital.

03:10 GMT — Lebanon files complaint against Israel at UN for ground incursion

Lebanon submitted a formal complaint on Thursday to the UN Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for Israel's incursion into its territory and violating the Blue Line separating the two countries.

A statement by Lebanon's permanent mission to the UN, relayed by the country's official news agency, said the complaint condemns Israel's "aggression against Lebanon's sovereignty and the incursion of its forces within Lebanese borders" since the night of Oct 1.

On Thursday, Hezbollah repelled six Israeli infiltration attempts in southern Lebanon.

02:40 GMT — US speaking to Israel about its response to Iranian attack: Pentagon

US has been in touch with Israel about its possible response to Iran's missile attack, Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh has said.

"We are talking to them about their response ... But you know, I certainly think that any response from Israel to Iran, you know, we will be part of those discussions," Singh told the reporters wi thout giving further details.

Asked whether the US is coordinating details of the response, she said: "I think without going into private conversations, what I could tell you, it's more about trying to understand what their response might be."

02:30 GMT — FIFA opts not to suspend Israel but will investigate discrimination claims

FIFA has stopped short of suspending the Israeli football federation but asked for a disciplinary investigation of possible discrimination alleged by Palestinian football officials.

A senior FIFA panel overseeing governance will separately investigate "the participation in Israeli competitions of Israeli football teams allegedly based in the territory of Palestine," football's governing body said after a meeting of its ruling Council.

The Palestinian football federation has consistently asked FIFA for more than a decade to take action against the Israeli soccer body for incorporating teams from West Bank settlements in its leagues.

