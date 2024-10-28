A deadly attack on a military base in Chad's Lac province left at least 40 soldiers dead, according to a statement by the Chadian presidency.

The statement from the presidency notes that the attack "tragically cost the lives of about forty soldiers."

The assault took place on Sunday night, targeting a Defence and Security Forces base in the Barkaram area of Lac, near Ngouboua, a town located around 480 kilometres (298 miles) northwest of the capital N'Djamena.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited the site on Monday to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers and offer his condolences to the wounded.

