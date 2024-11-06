AFRICA
Somalia-born Ilhan Omar wins reelection in Minnesota
Ilhan Omar will get a third term representing the heavily Democratic 5th District.
Democratic House Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks to supporters after winning nomination.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
November 6, 2024

Democrat Ilhan Omar won reelection to a US House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday.

Omar will get a third term representing the heavily Democratic 5th District, which includes Minneapolis and some suburbs.

She's one of the progressive House members known as the "Squad" and a sharp critic of Israel's conduct in its war with Hamas.

When Omar first ran in 2018, she became one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

Her Republican challenger was Dalia Al-Aqidi, an Iraqi American journalist and self-described secular Muslim who called Omar pro-Hamas.

Omar has been a vocal critic of Israel's ongoing military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year which killed nearly 1,200 people.

She was among the nearly half of Democratic Congress members who boycotted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial address to the US Congress.

Omar, a refugee fleeing the civil war in Somalia, was among the first two Muslim women elected to Congress along with Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American Representative from Michigan.

SOURCE:AP
