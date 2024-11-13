By Brian Okoth

Djibouti's Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf says he will prioritise peace, improve conditions for socio-economic development, and amplify Africa's voice on the global arena, should he win the African Union Commission chairmanship in February 2025.

The 59-year-old is among four candidates seeking to succeed African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, whose final term ends in early 2025.

Sixty-four-year-old Faki, who is a citizen of Chad, has exhausted his maximum two four-year terms as the chairperson of the AU Commission.

In a recent interview with TRT World, Youssouf said one of his main objectives is to open up Africa to more opportunities for the youth in efforts to discourage brain drain and dangerous migration out of the continent.

"We would like to see an integrated, peaceful Africa; the best place for African youth, African women, Africans in general to live, instead of rushing to countries that they think there is the El Dorado, while it is actually a source of suffering. Becoming refugees, going through very tough times to reach some countries in Europe, or elsewhere, is not what we wish for our youth," he said.

'Work for Africa'

Youssouf added he will lobby the African Union to work closely with different governments to ensure Africa's most productive age groups are properly utilised.

He said: "We need to work hard as decision-makers to create the best conditions for our African citizens, so that they can remain on the continent, work for the continent, and really make their living here."

The African Union has the Agenda 2063 master plan aimed at improving the continent's collective economy and living standards, promoting unity, and reducing aid dependency.

Youssouf says his vision for Africa aligns with the agenda.

"One of the flagship programmes on the Agenda 2063 is to promote the role of the African continent on the international arena. Now, we have managed to get a seat in the G20. That is not enough. All the decisions made globally are made by others, other than Africans," he said.

Permanent seats at UN Security Council

"Our objectives are to get two permanent seats at the UN Security Council, with the right to veto; we need to have more equitable representation at the World Bank board, the IMF board; we need to see the African continent being around the table of global decisions. We don't want to be each and every time on the menu," Youssouf said.

The foreign affairs minister reiterates his call for better governance, saying Africa has what is required for its people to thrive.

"We need, really, to create the conditions for our citizens to stay on the continent, because we have the resources, we have the land, we have everything. We need to improve the governance, so that we can create wealth and jobs for our youngsters."

According to the diplomat, the African Union Commission needs urgent reforms on personnel, funding, and division of tasks between regional economic communities.

Continental free trade

He is also keen on realising continental free trade and the common market for air transport.

Youssouf — who is fluent in French, English and Arabic — further wants to consolidate AU's relationship with other regional and economic blocs, terming such relationships "strategic."

The foreign affairs minister will face off against Kenya's 79-year-old former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Mauritius' 76-year-old former Foreign Affairs Minister Anil Gayan, and Madagascar's former Foreign Affairs Minister Richard James.

The AU Commission election is conducted by secret ballot, and the winner must get at least two-thirds, an equivalent of 36 votes from over 50 African heads of state.

On his campaigns so far, Youssouf says: "Everything is going well, I have very good feedback from many countries on the African continent. So, I am really very optimistic."

