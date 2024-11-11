By Brian Okoth

Kenya has officially unveiled to the continent its African Union Commission chairmanship candidate.

The unveiling took place in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Friday, November 8, with Kenya presenting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a "complete package" to succeed AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Sixty-four-year-old Faki will leave office after the AU Commission elections in February 2025.

The Chadian is ineligible for another term after serving the maximum two four-year terms at the helm of the AU Commission.

'Global statesman'

On Friday, Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi described Odinga as a "lifelong Pan-Africanist and an accomplished global statesman."

As part of TRT Afrika's special African Union Commission elections coverage, we unpack the Kenyan candidate's key campaign message.

Odinga, who has since established a campaign website titled "Raila Odinga for AUC", says he envisions a "united Africa characterised by peace, prosperity, and sustainable progress for all."

In his main message, he says that as "a lifelong Pan-Africanist, I will offer participatory leadership to ensure delivery on the priorities of the African people."

Eight-point agenda

The 79-year-old, who served as Kenya's prime minister from 2008 to 2013, has listed an eight-point agenda for the continental body.

On economic transformation in Africa, he says he "will champion policies that create jobs, reduce poverty, and improve lives."

On enhancing intra-African trade, the Kenyan candidate says he "will advocate for open skies, visa policy harmonisation, and infrastructure development to facilitate seamless connectivity and movement of goods and people across Africa."

On boosting Africa's financial independence from external players such as Western and Asian powers, Odinga said he "will advocate for the reform of the global financial architecture to ensure Africa's equitable participation in global economic decisions."

Gender equity and climate change

On promoting gender equity and equality, he said he "will prioritise opportunity, dignity, and security for women and girls across the continent", promising to put in place measures to "fully address marginalisation, exclusion, and discrimination against women and girls."

On tackling climate change, Odinga said he "will advocate for Africa's central role in global initiatives for climate action, including adaptation, mitigation, and building resilience informed by climate science." He added that: "African people must not pay for a problem that they had no part in creating."

On peace and security, the Kenyan candidate said he "will prioritise conflict prevention and resolution, and work with African leaders across the continent to address the root causes of instability and promote functional institutions."

On agricultural transformation, the former prime minister said he "will ensure Africa's food systems are independent and secure from predatory practices", adding that he "will endeavour to promote market access within the continent and value addition in the agricultural sector."

To face off against three other candidates

On continental integration, Odinga said "Africa needs world-class transport, integrated water resource management, and information, communication, and technology infrastructure."

In next year's African Union Commission elections, Odinga will face off against Djibouti's 59-year-old Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Mauritius' 76-year-old former Foreign Affairs Minister Anil Gayan, and Madagascar's former Foreign Affairs Minister Richard James Randriamandrato.

In our next coverage, we'll tell you about Djibouti candidate's key AU Commission message.

A winner needs at least 36 votes from the over 50 African heads of state.

