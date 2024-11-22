The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the management committee of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, after its poor outing at the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

In a statement released on Thursday, the GFA announced the dissolution of the Black Stars Management Committee.

“In doing so, we sincerely thank the members of the Committee for their service to Ghana Football over the years,” GFA said in a statement on Thursday.

The decision comes after a disappointing qualifying campaign that saw Ghana miss out on the continental tournament for the first time since 2004.

'Poor performance'

The GFA expressed its sincere apologies to Ghanaian fans for the team's poor performance and acknowledged the disappointment and frustration caused by the failure to qualify.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration this failure has caused, and we share in the pain and sadness of our beloved fans. We acknowledge that the team's performance did not meet the high expectations of the nation, and for that, we are truly sorry,” the statement said.

The Executive Council of the GFA will meet with Head Coach Otto Addo on November 27th to discuss his technical report and the overall performance of the technical team.

A Ghana Football Retreat is also scheduled for November 28th to assess the situation and develop a roadmap for the future of Ghana football.

Ghana failed to reach the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004 after drawing with Angola 1-1 in qualifying on Friday, November 15.

Ghana, four-time African champions, have played in 24 editions of the tournament. Only seven-time champions Egypt (26) and defending champions Ivory Coast (25) have appeared in more.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.