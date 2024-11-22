AFRICA
Putin and Senegal's Faye hold phone talk on counterterrorism
Vladmir Putin also invited President Faye to visit Russia during the Friday call.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been strengthening relations with countries in the Sahel region. / Photo: AFP
November 22, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye discussed counterterrorism efforts in the Sahara-Sahel and West Africa during a Friday call, the Kremlin said.

The leaders emphasized strengthening Russian-Senegalese ties in trade, investment, and joint projects, particularly in energy, transportation and agriculture, the presidential office said in a statement.

"The situation in the Sahara-Sahel and West Africa region was reviewed, focusing on instability caused by terrorist groups," the readout said.

Putin also invited Faye to visit Russia.

The call coincided with news that Faye’s ruling party won a large majority in parliament in this week’s elections, according to provisional results announced Thursday.

SOURCE:AA
