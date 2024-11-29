Hundreds of women marched on Friday to the seat of the South African government, the Union Buildings, in the capital Pretoria to protest against violence and abuse of women.

The march, led by the African National Congress Women’s league (ANCWL), is part of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

Several women's groups and non-government organizations participated in the march.

Protesters were expected to hand in a memorandum of demands to the office of the president.

High femicide cases

Former ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini told reporters their march is important because there are high cases of women’s abuse and femicide in the country.

“We are here to pledge our solidarity with women killed in Gender-based violence (GBV),’’ she said, adding that GBV does not discriminate and affects women of all classes and races.

ANCWL Secretary General Nokuthula Nqaba said GBV is a societal matter, which requires everyone in the country to take full responsibility in ensuring they deal with the monster that is facing them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021 likened violence perpetrated by men against women to a second pandemic facing the country after COVID-19.

This week, while officiating at the launch of the campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10, in the city of Rustenburg, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said it requires a full year of action, not just 16 days.