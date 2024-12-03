BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Developing nations repaid $1.4t debt in 2023: World Bank
Developing nations repaid $1.4 trillion owed to international lenders in 2023, the World Bank said on Tuesday.
Developing nations repaid $1.4t debt in 2023: World Bank
A banking trade group reported that the world's total debt stock surged by $12 trillion in the first three quarters of 2024 to a record of nearly $323 trillion. / Photo: TRT World / Others
December 3, 2024

The World Bank has said developing countries spent a record $1.4 trillion to service their foreign debts in 2023 as interest costs climbed to a 20-year high, squeezing budgets for necessities including healthcare, education and the environment.

The bank's latest International Debt Report showed that total foreign debt interest payments from developing countries surged to $406 billion, with the most difficult strains on the poorest countries.

These countries, eligible to borrow from the bank's International Development Association, paid a record $96.2 billion in 2023.

Even though their principal repayments fell by nearly 8% to $61.6 billion, their interest costs surged to an all-time high of $34.6 billion in 2023 – four times the amount of a decade ago.

World's total debt

The World Bank said on average, IDA-eligible countries now spend an average of 6% of their export earnings on foreign debt service, a level that has not been seen since 1999.

For some countries, the payments run as high as 38% of export earnings.

Separately, a banking trade group reported that the world's total debt stock surged by $12 trillion in the first three quarters of 2024 to a record of nearly $323 trillion.

The Institute of International Finance also said sovereign debt could rise by a third to $130 trillion by 2028 if growing government budget deficits aren't reined in, and that repayment risks were rising.

Last lifeline

The World Bank said that at the end of 2023, the external debt owed by all low-and middle-income countries stood at a record $8.8 trillion, up 8% from 2020.

The squeeze on the poorest countries has forced them to turn to multilateral institutions, including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

These institutions have pumped in $51 billion more in 2022 and 2023 than they collected in debt service payments, the World Bank report said.

"Multilateral institutions have become the last lifeline for poor economies struggling to balance debt payments with spending on health, education, and other key development priorities," World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill said in a statement, adding that they were not designed as a lender of last resort.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us