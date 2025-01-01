A man "hell-bent" on "carnage" slammed a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year revellers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring more than 35 in an attack authorities said they were investigating as terrorism.

The man, who initially fled after exchanging gunfire with police, "is now deceased," the FBI said, without giving details.

Local police said the incident took place at around 3:15am (0915 GMT) in the heart of the city's famous French Quarter, which was packed with people celebrating the start of 2025.

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could," Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters.

Shot at police

"He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did."

The attacker shot at police, who fired back. Two officers were wounded but were stable, Kirkpatrick said.

No motive was given for the attack, but the FBI said it is "working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism."

Earlier, Kirkpatrick had said terrorism was not suspected, but went on to say the truck had been driven at "very high speed" and in a "very intentional" manner.

'Horrific news'

The New Orleans attack came 10 days after a similar car-ramming assault at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg that killed five and wounded more than 200.

In that case police arrested a Saudi man and said he appeared to be mentally disturbed.

President Joe Biden called New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell "to offer full federal support following the horrific news," the White House said.

"There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities," Biden said in a statement.

'Criminals'

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry described the incident as a "horrific act of violence."

City authorities announced a rallying point for family members flocking to check on loved ones at the University Medical Center.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump linked the attack to illegal immigration, although police have yet to indicate the nationality or identity of the assailant.

"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in the country... it turned out to be true," Trump posted on social media.

Crashed through barricade 'at very high speed'

Trump also claimed that the nation's crime rate "is at a level that nobody has ever seen."

In fact, violent crime is sharply down across the country, according to the FBI.

In the wee hours of the year's first day the area would have been packed with revellers celebrating in the French Quarter, a district renowned for its bars, restaurants and jazz history.

A white truck crashed through a barricade "at a very high rate of speed," witness Jim Mowrer told CBS News.

Several people hit

"We were in the middle of the road and managed to run off the road onto the sidewalk and into the doorway of a building for cover. We did hear gunfire, saw police running," he said.

"Once the gunfire stopped, we stayed in the alcove until the gunfire stopped, came out into the street, and came across a lot of – several people who had been hit, (we) wanted to see what we could do to help," he said.

"People we came across were unfortunately deceased."

Heavily visited

New Orleans is one of the most heavily visited destinations in the United States and the incident came shortly before the city hosts a major football game, known as the Sugar Bowl, featuring teams from the University of Georgia and Notre Dame.

Policing was heavy over the New Year's, according to the city, as authorities braced for big crowds.

The city police department had announced staffing at "100 percent, with an additional 300 officers assisting from partner law enforcement agencies," including on horseback and using unmarked units.

