Monday, January 6, 2025

12:42 GMT — Death toll in Gaza mounts as Hamas, Israel wrangle over talks

At least 48 more Palestinians were killed in unabated Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 45,854, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 109,139 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 48 people and injured 75 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. "Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

11:38 GMT — Two children among 20 Palestinians arrested in Israeli raids in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army rounded up at least 20 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

Two children and former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted occupied East Jerusalem, Hebron, Nablus, Qalqilya, Jenin and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

"The arrest campaigns came amid a massive aggression launched by the (Israeli) occupation against our people in retaliation that falls under the crime of collective punishment," the statement said.

10:19 GMT — WHO chief urges Israel to release Kamal Adwan Hospital director

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief urged Israel to release the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

"Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza remains completely out of function and we have received no updates on the safety and wellbeing of its director Dr Hussam Abu Safiya since his detention on 27 December," Tedros Adhanom Ghe breyesus wrote on X.

"We continue to urge Israel to release him. We repeat: attacks on hospitals and health professionals must end. People in Gaza need access to health care," Tedros added, repeating his call for a ceasefire.

09:54 GMT — Israel military says three projectiles fired from north Gaza

The Israeli military said it identified three projectiles fired from northern Gaza that crossed into Israel, the latest in a series of launches from the Palestinian enclave.

"One projectile was intercepted by the IAF (air force), one fell in Sderot and another projectile fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," the military said in a statement.

08:43 GMT — Another newborn baby freezes to death in Gaza, death toll rises to 8

A new Palestinian newborn baby froze to death in Gaza, taking the death toll from the cold weather to eight amid Israel's genocidal war on the enclave, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that 35-day-old Yousef Ahmad Kalloub lost his life due to the harsh winter cold in the territory.

08:21 GMT —Israeli army, medics say three killed in occupied West Bank shooting

Gunmen opened fire on vehicles, including a passenger bus, near a village in the occupied West Bank, killing three people and wounding seven, the Israeli military and emergency services said.

"Paramedics have confirmed the deaths of three victims, including two women and a man," emergency service provider Magen David Adom said.

The military reported that troops were pursuing the gunmen who carried out the attack near the village of Al-Funduq.

07:33 GMT — Israeli army kills 10 more Palestinians in strikes across Gaza

The Israeli army on Monday morning killed at least 10 more Palestinians in strikes across Gaza as the Israeli war continues unabated.

A medical source told Anadolu that four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in northern Gaza City. Eyewitnesses said the Israeli warplanes struck a home for the "Barakat" family in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

In a second targeted attack in the city, a woman and a child were killed as an Israeli drone struck a home sheltering displaced people near the Great Omari Mosque, according to a medical source in the al-Ahli Baptist hospital.

06:59 GMT — Germany halts funding for Israeli human rights groups critical of Tel Aviv's policies

The German government has cut off funding for two Israeli human rights organisations, "Zochrot" and "New Profile", which have criticised Israel's policies and attacks in the Gaza Strip, media reported on Sunday.

According to Germany's public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, this move is part of a broader trend of halting federal funding for human rights organisations that criticise Israeli policies and ongoing attacks in Gaza.

Germany's funding cut effectively ended the ongoing projects of these organisations. Observers are concerned this move will shrink the space for voices critical of the Israeli government.

06:10 GMT — Hamas and Tel Aviv wrangle over talks as Israel pounds Gaza

Indirect talks on a truce and hostage release agreement has resumed in Qatar, sources said, as Israel continued to bombard Gaza.

Mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States have tried for months to strike a deal to end Israel's war. The latest effort comes just days before Donald Trump takes office as president of the United States on January 20.

The talks took place as Israel pounded Gaza yet again on Sunday, killing scores.

05:52 GMT — Blinken aims to 'cross finish line' on ceasefire, hostages deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington wanted to see a ceasefire deal in Gaza concluded and the hostages brought out in the next two weeks.

A renewed push is under way to reach a ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza and return Israeli hostages before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

"We very much want to bring this over the finish line in the next two weeks, the time we have remaining," Blinken told a press conference in South Korea, when asked whether a ceasefire deal was close.

05:16 GMT — Pro-Palestine protesters in Toronto demand release of Kamal Adwan Hospital director

A group of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in Toronto, Canada, to demand the release of the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, who was abducted by Israeli forces last month.

The protesters carried banners that said, "Health for Gaza, stop the genocide" and "Healthcare is not a crime."

They also demanded an arms embargo and the severing of diplomatic relations with Israel.

04:35 GMT — 7 infants dead in Gaza from cold weather, inadequate shelter: UNRWA

At least seven infants have died in Gaza due to cold weather and inadequate shelter, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said.

"Cold weather and lack of shelter are causing the deaths of newborns in Gaza. 7,700 newborns lack lifesaving care. To date, at least seven babies have reportedly died," UNRWA wrote on X.

03:21 GMT — Israel kills one teen, wounds two in occupied West Bank

Israel has killed one Palestinian teen and wounded two in a raid on the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a brief statement that 17-year-old Mutaz Madani was shot dead by the Israeli forces in Askar refugee camp in Nablus.

02:30 GMT — US pro-Palestine protesters condemn Israeli destruction of Gaza hospitals

US pro-Palestine protesters have braved the January chilling cold in Washington DC to condemn Israel's destruction of hospitals in besieged Gaza.

Protesters called for an end to Israel's attack on the blockaded enclave's health facilities and demanded an arms embargo on Israel. During the protest, participants carried placards that read "Hospitals are not warzones", "Health care not warfare", and "Stop bombing health care workers."

"Jews true to the Jewish religion totally oppose and condemn the Zionist brutality, the murder, the carnage and the genocide of the people of Gaza, and what they're doing maliciously now, destroying the hospitals," Neturei Karta Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss told TRT World at the protest site. "It's all part of one satanic movement."

02:00 GMT —Israeli strikes kill at least 12 Palestinians across Gaza

Israel has killed at least 12 more Palestinians and wounded several others in its air strikes on besieged Gaza.

Three of them were killed when a drone targeted a motorcycle north of Rafah in southern Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

In an air strike on the Asdaa police station in Khan Younis, four Palestinians lost their lives, the source added.

For our live updates from Sunday, January 5, 2025, click here.