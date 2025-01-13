Sudan’s army recaptured the strategic city of Wad Madani, capital of Al-Jazira state, on Saturday. The city is located some 200 km (124 miles) southeast of the capital Khartoum.

Al-Jazira state has seen some of the bloodiest attacks on civilians and looting of hospitals and markets since Sudan's civil war erupted in April 2023.

Analysts say this is a major blow to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who have been engaged in the civil war with the Sudanese army for control of the country.

Wad Madani had been in the hands of RSF fighters since December 2023, when they took it over.

“The leadership of the Armed Forces congratulates our people on the entry of our forces into Wad Madani this morning. They are now working to clean up the remaining rebel pockets inside the city,” Sudan's army statement read.

Economic hub

But why is the control of Wad Madani city crucial?

Analysts say Wad Madani is crucial because it is a rich agricultural and trading hub and its transport infrastructure connects other parts of the country.

Wad Madani’s soil is Sudan’s most fertile land and agricultural scheme and is by far Sudan's leading agricultural area, according to the United Nations Development Programme.

The loss of Wad Madani comes with other repercussions for the RSF, as the position of the city Wad Madani cuts the RSF off from key port states such as Sennar, Blue Nile, and White Nile.

Its proximity to the capital Khartoum is another reason why retaking the city matters for the Sudanese army.

Videos on social media show residents of the city jubilating after the army's victory, some saying this brings relief to them.

The war in Sudan has killed more than 20,000 civilians and displaced more than 12,000 000 others, many forced to flee across the border, according to UN figures.

'Morale boost'

Wad Madani is also where the army’s first infantry division is located, making the latest development a morale booster for the army.

Sudan’s army had stepped up its campaign to retake Al-Jazira in recent months, after recapturing Sennar state in the south, including by increasing airstrikes.

The defection of RSF's top commander, Abuagla Keikal, to the army in October may have further loosened the RSF’s grip on the city, as the defecting commander’s troops are reported to have also taken part in the battle against the RSF.

'Not over'

In a speech shared on Telegram, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo—also known as Hemedti—acknowledged the defeat but insisted that the battle was not over.

"We lost Wad Madani, but we will reclaim it. People just need to regroup, reorganise, and reassess themselves," he added.

The RSF still controls most of the west of the country, where it is fighting the army for al-Fashir, its last stronghold in the Darfur region.

The two forces are also actively fighting over White Nile state in the south of the country.

