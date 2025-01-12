AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan's army retakes Al-Jazira capital from RSF
Sudan paramilitary RSF leader says his fighters have 'lost' Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Jazira state.
Sudan's army retakes Al-Jazira capital from RSF
Government officials loyal to the army, have hailed the recapture of the key city. Photo: AFP / AFP
January 12, 2025

The commander of the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said his troops "lost Wad Madani", the state capital of Al-Jazira, on Saturday as the army launched an offensive.

In an audio address to his fighters and the Sudanese people, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed to "regain all" of the central Sudanese city, which has been under RSF control since December 2023.

The army, battling the RSF since April of that year, said it had entered the city on Saturday and was "clearing the remnants of the rebels".

Government officials loyal to the army have hailed the recapture of the key city, a strategic crossroads of supply highways linking several states.

'Lost a round'

It is also the nearest major town to the war-torn capital Khartoum, 200 kilometres (124 miles) north.

"Today we lost a round, we did not lose the battle," Daglo said.

Since it began, the war has killed tens of thousands and uprooted 12 million, nearly nine million of whom remain inside the country in what the United Nations says is the world's largest displacement crisis.

In the early months of the war, nearly half a million people had sought shelter in Al-Jazira, before a lightning RSF offensive displaced upwards of 300,000 in December 2023, according to the UN.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us