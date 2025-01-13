AFRICA
At least 100 illegal miners 'evading arrest' die in SA
At least 100 people who were mining illegally in an abandoned gold mine in South Africa have died, a group representing the miners has said.
In late 2025, the South African government launched a crackdown on illegal mining. / Photo: Reuters
January 13, 2025

At least 100 people who were mining illegally in an abandoned gold mine in South Africa have died after being trapped deep underground for months while police tried to get them out, a group representing the miners said on Monday.

Sabelo Mnguni, a spokesperson for the Mining Affected Communities United in Action Group, told The Associated Press that a cellphone sent to the surface with some rescued miners on Friday had two videos on it showing dozens of bodies underground wrapped in plastic.

Mnguni said "a minimum" of 100 men had died in the mine in North West province where police first launched an operation in November to force the miners out.

They were suspected to have died of starvation or dehydration, he said.

He added that 18 bodies have been brought out since Friday.

SOURCE:AP
