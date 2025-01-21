AFRICA
Ex-allies of Benin's president go on trial
The trial of two former allies of Benin's president, who are accused of plotting against the state, began on Tuesday.
The trial in the capital Cotonou was scheduled to resume on Wednesday, by which point the defendants must find a new defence team. / Photo: Getty Images
January 21, 2025

The trial of two former allies of Benin's president, who are accused of plotting against the state, began on Tuesday before being adjourned when the defence lawyers stormed out.

The trial in the capital Cotonou was scheduled to resume on Wednesday, by which point the defendants must find a new defence team.

Olivier Boko, an influential businessman and former close friend of President Patrice Talon's, and Oswald Homeky, a former sports minister, were arrested in September.

They have been charged with "plotting against the authority of the state, corruption by a public official and forgery."

Plead not guilty

Three other defendants were also present on Tuesday for the hearing at the West African country's Court for the Suppression of Economic Offences and Terrorism (CRIET).

All five pleaded not guilty.

At the hearing, their lawyers objected to the make-up of the court, which consisted of three judges instead of the usual five.

When the prosecutor argued that this was permitted if an insufficient number of judges were available, the defence lawyers withdrew from the case in protest.

New lawyers

The court told the defendants to find new lawyers and adjourned the trial until Wednesday.

Boko – who had arrived at court dressed in a smart suit, smiling and looking relaxed – reacted angrily to the order.

"This timetable is unreasonable," he told the court.

"It takes time for lawyers to familiarise themselves with a case. You might as well sentence me right away."

Could face up to 20 years in prison

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Boko and Homeky's senior lawyer, Baadhio Issouf, complained there were "serious irregularities" in the procedure and condemned the conditions his clients endured in detention.

He told AFP they were "locked up 24 hours a day without the possibility of going out."

"We cannot endorse a procedure that violates the most basic rules," said Paul Kato Atita, another lawyer for Boko.

'Crossed red line'

Ayodele Ahounou, one of Homeky's lawyers, said the court had "crossed red lines" by not respecting "the fundamental right to defence."

Boko has hinted in recent months that he could run for president in 2026, when Talon reaches the end of his second term.

Homeky has shown support for Boko's political ambitions.

The constitution prevents Talon, who has been in office since 2016, from seeking a third term.

SOURCE:AFP
