WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump wants to withdraw 20,000 troops from Europe
United States' President Donald Trump reportedly wants to withdraw 20,000 troops from Europe.
Trump wants to withdraw 20,000 troops from Europe
Approximately 100,000 US troops were stationed across Europe as of late 2024. / Photo: AP
January 22, 2025

US President Donald Trump wants to withdraw 20,000 troops from Europe, Italian media reported on Wednesday.

Trump plans to cut the US troop presence in Europe by about 20%, or 20,000 troops, as part of a review of Washington's commitment to protecting Europe, the state-run ANSA news agency, citing a European diplomatic source.

"Furthermore, for those who remain, he would like a financial contribution from European countries because these soldiers are a deterrent, and the costs cannot be borne only by American taxpayers," the source was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

In July 2020, during his first term, Trump announced that the US would withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany in response to Berlin’s failure to meet NATO defence spending targets.

Biden's decision

In February 2021, President Joe Biden formally suspended the planned withdrawal of US troops from Germany.

Approximately 100,000 US troops from different branches were stationed across Europe as of late 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us