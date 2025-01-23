Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks Wednesday with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to explore the possibility of South Africa treating wounded Ukrainians.

“We discussed the necessity of global efforts by all countries that uphold the principles of the UN Charter to bring about a just peace,” Zelenskyy wrote on his official X account.

The Ukrainian leader added: “We also explored the possibility of South Africa’s involvement in the treatment and rehabilitation of our wounded citizens.”

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Zelenskyy said he also invited South Africa to join the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children "illegally" deported by Russia.

Africa mediation

Two years ago, Ramaphosa led a group of African leaders to Russia and Ukraine in an effort to persuade the two nations to engage in talks aimed at ending the war, now entering its third year.

Thousands of people have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with millions displaced.

The African leaders’ peace mission, made up of six African leaders and representatives of heads of state, traveled to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy and to Saint Petersburg to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last year, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited South Africa for political consultations and to strengthen bilateral relations. He held talks with South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, in Pretoria.

Sudan crisis

Sybiha said his visit signaled Ukraine’s desire to enhance mutually beneficial bilateral relations. He also met with members of South Africa’s business community, noting the significant potential for collaboration.

Sybiha emphasized shared concerns with South Africa regarding the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and other conflicts on the continent, stressing that regional stability is crucial.

He expressed optimism about South Africa’s presidency of the G20, hoping Ukraine would receive greater attention during its leadership.

South Africa officially assumed the G20 presidency in December, becoming the first African country to lead the group of major economies.

“The G20 is an important formation. Our economy is rather small, but we are part of the G20, so we are punching above our weight because of our positioning in the world and the many positions we have taken, as well as the strength of our economy,” Ramaphosa told reporters at the time.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.