The Appointments Committee of Parliament descended into chaos on Thursday night as a heated debate erupted over the timing of the vetting process for two key ministerial nominees.

Minority MPs had moved for the postponement of the vetting of Kwabena Akandoh, the Health Minister-designate, and Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Foreign Affairs Minister-designate to Friday, January 31st, when disagreement ensued, Ghana News Agency reports.

Majority MPs insisted on pressing ahead with the process on Thursday, leading to a heated exchange of words and a tense atmosphere within the committee chamber.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, said he had proposed rescheduling the vetting to Friday, January 31, as it was already late (past 2200 hours).

'Tempers flared'

The Majority caucus, however, rejected the proposal, insisting that vetting should continue.

Tempers flared as both sides refused to compromise. The situation escalated further, with voices raised and accusations exchanged.

The deadlock left the fate of the vetting process hanging in the balance. With no resolution in sight, the committee adjourned to Friday, January 31.

“The microphones have been destroyed, and even if we want to proceed with the hearing, the media cannot pick the feed. It is unfortunate this has happened,” Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga told his colleagues.

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated a total of 42 ministers so far, including seven women and 24 members of Parliament (MPs).

Last Tuesday, Mahama swore in six ministerial nominees, following their parliamentary approval.

