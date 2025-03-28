Ghanaian President John Mahama visited Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Thursday to discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis in the Sahel region.

Mahama briefed the Nigerian leader, who also chairs the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on his trips to Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger earlier in the year.

These nations, known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), have experienced military coups, leading to strained relations with ECOWAS.

"I came to thank him for the honour during my inauguration but also to brief him on the visits to the Sahelian countries - Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger - and to bring him up to date with some of the issues and to discuss with him," Mahama told reporters.

Cautious optimism

He emphasised the complexity of the situation but expressed optimism that continued dialogue would resolve the issues between the AES and ECOWAS.

President Tinubu acknowledged the importance of Mahama's mediation efforts, stating, "I am indeed very happy with the efforts he has made to have a bridge between the AES countries and the ECOWAS. It’s not a bad idea for us because of the security situation in the Sahel region and what economic opportunities that we must embark to ensure security of lives and prosperity of our citizens.”

He stressed the need to prioritise the security and prosperity of citizens in the region. "The innocent people in this episode are the citizens of those countries... The citizens must be the first beneficiaries," Tinubu said.

Mahama discussed bilateral relations, economic growth, and regional security concerns in the Sahel region with the Sahel leaders, according to official statements.

During his visit to Mali, President Mahama highlighted that despite the AES countries leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the “brotherly love” between their people should continue.

Relations between ECOWAS and the AES have been tense since military coups in Mali (2020), Burkina Faso (2022), and Niger (2023).

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger formed the Alliance of Sahel States in September 2023 and formally withdrew from the ECOWAS regional bloc in January.

The troika of West African nations had decided to deploy a joint force of 5,000 soldiers to tackle growing security challenges posed by terrorist groups in the region.