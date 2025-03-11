AFRICA
Ghana's Mahama urges Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso to reconcile with ECOWAS despite exit
Mahama discussed bilateral relations, economic growth, and regional security concerns in the Sahel region with his counterparts.
March 11, 2025

Ghana’s president paid a working visit to Burkina Faso on Monday, concluding a tour of Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries.

John Mahama’s visit to Burkina Faso came after he visited Mali and Niger over the weekend.

Mahama discussed bilateral relations, economic growth, and regional security concerns in the Sahel region with his counterparts, according to official statements.

During his visit to Mali, President Mahama highlighted that despite the AES countries leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the “brotherly love” between their people should continue.

He called for ongoing dialogue and reconciliation between the AES states and ECOWAS.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger formed the Alliance of Sahel States in September 2023 and formally withdrew from the ECOWAS regional bloc in late January.

The troika of West African nations had decided to deploy a joint force of 5,000 soldiers to tackle growing security challenges posed by terrorist groups in the region.

The military-led governments also launched a common passport and had plans for a joint web television channel to combat “disinformation.”

SOURCE:AA
