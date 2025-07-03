The M23 rebel group said on Thursday that it wants further talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo's government to address "problems" left out of a peace deal to end the conflict in the country's east.

The DRC and Rwanda signed an agreement last week in Washington that was meant to bring about an end to fighting that has killed thousands of people in mineral-rich, conflict-ravaged eastern DR Congo.

US President Donald Trump had hailed the deal as the start of "a new chapter of hope and opportunity" for the region.

But the Rwanda-backed M23, the main armed group fighting Congolese forces, was not present at the Washington talks.

Separate ceasefire deal

It said that it wanted a separate ceasefire deal with the DRC government, with which it had been holding talks in Qatar.

"What happens between the DRC and Rwanda is between them," M23 executive secretary Benjamin Mbonimpa told a news conference.

"Our problems are different from what was dealt with in Washington."

The M23 seized vast swathes of territory in eastern DRC in a lightning offensive in January and February, including the key provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Conflict ravages eastern DRC for over three decades

Neighbouring Rwanda denies providing military backing to the group, but UN experts say that the Rwandan army has played a "critical" role in the M23 offensive, including engaging in combat.

Eastern DRC has been racked by conflict for more than three decades, creating a humanitarian crisis and forcing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi are due to meet in the coming months to solidify the Washington peace deal, whose terms have not yet been implemented.

Questions remain over an expected side deal on economic issues.

Sporadic fighting

Tshisekedi said in April that he had discussed a deal for access to the DRC's mineral wealth with US special envoy Massad Boulos.

The M23 said it wanted to continue its separate talks in Doha with the Congolese government.

"We believe in Doha, and we'll be going there to achieve peace," said Mbonimpa.

The front line has stabilised in eastern DRC since February, but fighting still breaks out regularly between the M23 and multiple pro-government militias.