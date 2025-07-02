Approximately 4.82 million Ghanaians, representing 30.8% of the urban population, are currently living in slum conditions, according to a new report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The findings were presented on Monday in Accra by Dr Faustina-Frempong Ainguah, the Deputy Government Statistician, during the launch of the "Slums and Informal Settlements in Ghana" report.

It highlighted the living conditions faced by slum households, which often lack access to essential amenities such as improved sanitation, quality drinking water, durable housing, and adequate room occupancy.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu stressed the data represents more than just figures but a reflection of the struggles of real people.

‘Evidence to action’

“The report on Slums and Informal Settlements in Ghana gives slum communities visibility, now let’s we must give them priority. Let’s move from evidence to action,” says Iddrisu

The Northern and Savannah regions recorded the highest levels of extreme slum intensity, according to GSS.

The report noted a stark disparity in poverty levels, with multidimensional poverty more than twice as prevalent in slum areas (23.4 per cent) compared to non-slum areas (10.5 per cent).

Educational and health outcomes are consistently worse in slum areas, the report said, revealing that one in three slum residents are unable to read or write, and one in five have never attended school.

Policy advice

Furthermore, household death rates in slum areas (41.6 per 10,000 people) exceed those in non-slum areas (30.7 per 10,000 people).

The report advised government to utilise data while formulating development plans and allocate resources effectively for slum upgrading initiatives.

Housing for Ghana’s over 33 million residents continue to be a major challenge.

In February, Ghana's parliament held sessions to discuss sanitation problems, homelessness and slum proliferation in the country, calling it "a source of grave concern".

President Mahama, who came to power in January, has said one his administration's priority will be the development of low-cost housing for Ghanaians.