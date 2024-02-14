BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Ghana finance minister sacked  with economy main issue in elections
Ken Ofori-Atta has been in office since 2017 and faced criticism after the West African country plunged into an economic crisis
Ghana finance minister sacked  with economy main issue in elections
Ken Ofori-Atta was among 13 ministers affected in the reshuffle. / Photo: Reuters 
February 14, 2024

Ghana's president removed his finance minister in a sweeping reshuffle on Wednesday ahead of December elections where an economic crisis looks set to take centre stage.

Ken Ofori-Atta will be replaced by lawmaker Mohammed Amin Adam, according to a presidency statement.

The long-serving finance minister, in office since 2017, has faced criticism for his handling of Ghana's most severe economic crisis in decades.

Inflation rates exceeded 50% in 2022, and the West African country accepted a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout after the Ghanaian cedi lost half of its value.

Ruling party candidate

The IMF said inflation was down to 23% in December last year and "headed in the right direction" even if it remained high.

Observers think the replacement of the finance minister is partly designed to help Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, who is running for president, distance himself from the crisis.

"It was long overdue and that is what we have all been clamouring for. Things were just not working and the hardship was so obvious that Ghanaians could not take it anymore," economist William Ansong told AFP.

He said President Nana Akufo-Addo's move would inject fresh perspective and expertise to help navigate the complex economic challenges facing the gold-and-oil rich nation.

Extensive experience

Amin Adam previously served as the deputy minister for energy, overseeing the pivotal petroleum sector.

His tenure in various ministerial roles, including deputy minister for the Northern Region in 2005, underscores his extensive experience and understanding of Ghana's socio-economic landscape.

He is renowned as a heavyweight in the extractive sector and has been instrumental in shaping policies to harness Ghana's abundant natural resources.

As the founder of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy, he has played a pivotal role in advocating for sustainable energy practices and fostering dialogue on crucial economic issues.

Ministries affected

The cabinet reshuffle affected 13 ministers of state. Former information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will move to the housing ministry, and be replaced by his deputy Fatimatu Abubakar.

Ambrose Dery, who held the interior minister portfolio, has been re-assigned to the office of the president.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us