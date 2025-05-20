The headquarters of the Ghneiwa militia in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, is now under the control of government forces following last week clashes.

Anadolu news agency has captured exclusive images of the facility located in Abu Salim district which still holds large amounts of military equipment and uniforms believed to belong to Ghneiwa members.

Two detention centers with solitary confinement cells were also discovered, along with personal belongings, books and copies of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, left behind by detainees.

Lt. Gen. Iyad al-Sadiq al-Amin of the Security Directorates Support Agency told reporters that security in Abu Salim, once a stronghold of the militia, is now fully managed by the Interior Ministry.

‘Schools reopened’

“Life has returned to normal in all parts of Abu Salim. Schools have reopened, shops are operating, and activity on the streets is back to usual,” he said, adding that both mobile and stationary security units are deployed across the district.

Clashes in Tripoli erupted last Monday following the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, who headed the Stability Support Apparatus.

Shortly after al-Kikli’s death, the government announced that the 444th Brigade, affiliated with the Defense Ministry, had seized the Stability Support Apparatus' headquarters in the Abu Salim neighborhood of Tripoli and taken control of the area.

In a statement last week, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh congratulated members of the army and police for their success in establishing state authority in events that took place in the capital.

Clashes began in the early hours of May 14 between the Rada, which is considered one of the powerful militia groups in the capital, and government forces, and smoke was seen rising from buildings in parts of Tripoli.

The Defense Ministry later that day announced that a ceasefire had been declared in all conflict zones in Tripoli as part of efforts to protect civilians.

An official from Health Affairs at the Tripoli municipality, Mohammed Abdel Wahab, announced that six people died and 70 were injured in the clashes.