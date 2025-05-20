By Nuri Aden

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has hailed the growing ties between his country and Türkiye as he led the celebration of Türkiye’s Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day in the capital, Mogadishu.

The prime minister reiterated the importance of youth empowerment in the nation's development, drawing inspiration from Türkiye's approach.

"Türkiye teaches us something powerful: Investing in youth is not charity. It is a strategy. It is sovereignty," he said at the event on Monday, May 19, organised as a mark of solidarity with Türkiye.

The celebration, which is one of the most important annual events in Türkiye, commemorates May 19, 1919, the day when Atatürk, who later became the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, arrived in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul to launch the war that, four years later, transformed the nation into modern Türkiye.

In 1938, Atatürk dedicated May 19 to the youth of the Turkish nation as Youth and Sports Day, a national holiday that sees young people taking part in sporting and cultural activities, along with official ceremonies across the country.

The Somali prime minister emphasised the broader significance of the Turkish celebration, noting its universal message about the role of young people in shaping the future.

‘Spark of friendship’

He recalled Türkiye's support for Somalia, particularly since the 2011 crisis, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then as Turkish prime minister, visited the Horn of Africa country to show solidarity.

"In our hardest day, Turkish stood with us,” the prime minister said. The visit "lit a spark of friendship" and conveyed a ‘‘message of hope,’’ he added.

Amid the growing ties, the prime minister detailed Türkiye's ongoing contributions to Somalia, including the construction of hospitals, roads, and schools, as well as military training and institutional support.

"Türkiye has been a true brother, a partner in peace, and pioneer in progress."

Outlining Somalia's domestic priorities, the PM stressed the government's commitment to youth empowerment.

"Somalia is rising, and youth are leading the way," he affirmed.

‘Youth stepping up’

He cited Somalia’s National Transformation Plan 2025-2029, emphasising that youth employment and youth empowerment is a national priority.

‘‘It's a national mission. We are providing access to jobs, skills and capital," he stressed.

He also highlighted the increasing involvement of young Somalis in leadership roles.

"Somali youth are stepping up. They are serving in government, security and public life. We are pushing for more youth seats in parliament and cabinet."

Addressing the challenges of peace and security, he acknowledged the impact of conflict on young people.

‘Heartbeat of nation’

Prime Minister Barre also underscored the importance of combating corruption.

"We are fighting it firmly, relentlessly, but this fight starts with personal integrity. It is a battle we must win for our youth and for Somalia."

Hamza concluded with an optimistic vision for the future of Somalia and its relationship with Türkiye.

"We dream of Somalia where youth are not victims of war, but peace builders. We dream of Somalia-Türkiye alliance that brings innovation, supports diplomacy, digital exchange, and life-long friendship,’’ he said.

"To the youth of Somalia, you are the heartbeat of this nation. We trust you. We believe in you, and we stand with you. Let us keep the spirit of our brothers alive, not only in Türkiye, but here in Somalia,’’ he added.