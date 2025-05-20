By Kudra Maliro

Tanzania’s Mohamed Yakub Janabi has promised to ensure access to healthcare for all in Africa after being elected as the new director of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa.

He succeeds fellow Tanzanian Faustine Ndugulile, who died in November 2024 in India while undergoing treatment.

Prof Janabi was elected to the position on Sunday during a vote by the WHO regional committee for Africa in Geneva.

The new WHO Africa health chief, who had a distinguished career as a cardiologist and public health expert, spoke of his determination to make healthcare access a fundamental right for all Africans despite the challenges facing WHO.

"I’ve seen with my own eyes patients being turned away from hospitals due to lack of funds, and families ruined while trying to pay medical bills. My priority will be to help these families escape poverty," he said following his win.

Five-year term

His election will be confirmed next week at a meeting of the WHO executive Board in Geneva. He will serve a renewable five-year term.

Other candidates for the position included Dr. N’da Konan Michel Yao from Côte d’Ivoire), Dr. Mohamed Lamine Dramé from Guinea and Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa from Togo.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Prof Janabi will assume leadership at a pivotal time for both the African region and WHO: “We are grateful for his experience and expertise as we work together to address challenges and strengthen the Organization for the future,” Dr Tedros said.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu also sent her congratulatory message, praising the new health boss for his “skills, experience and vision for our continent”.

“With decades of expertise in the health sector, I am confident you are well-equipped to serve our continent and lead us to greater heights,” she said.

Prof Janabi has been described by the WHO as a strong advocate for equitable healthcare.