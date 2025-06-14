Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as broader regional and global issues, according to a statement from Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

During the conversation on Saturday, President Erdogan warned that Israel, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership, poses the "biggest threat to the stability and security of the region".

He said this had been demonstrated once again through Israel's recent attack on Iran.

Erdogan emphasised that Israel must be stopped in order to reduce tensions. He also criticised the international community for "turning a blind eye to the occupation and genocide in Palestine", saying this silence has emboldened Israel's "lawless and aggressive" actions.

The Turkish president further said that Israel's strike on Iran—amid ongoing nuclear reconciliation talks between the US and Iran—was an attempt to undermine peace efforts.

The attack, he said, had caused nuclear leaks and once again highlighted Israel's "irresponsible threat to regional and global security".

Erdogan warned that the region could not bear another crisis, stressing that a full-scale war could trigger waves of irregular migration and that the nuclear dispute should be addressed through continued negotiations.