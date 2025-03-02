Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been caught in a sexual harassment scandal following allegations from female Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who accused him of making inappropriate advances.

During a television interview last Friday, Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed that Akpabio made unwanted advances during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on December 8, 2023.

She further alleged that on another occasion, the Senate president suggested that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favorable consideration on the Senate floor.

The senator has filed a lawsuit against Akpabio, seeking 100 billion naira ($67 million) in general damages.

Defamation suit

While Akpabio has yet to respond to the allegations, his wife, Unoma Akpabio, has dismissed them as "false and unfounded." She has also filed a defamation lawsuit against Akpoti-Uduaghan, seeking twice the amount in damages.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, released a statement Saturday confirming that his wife had confided in him about her encounters with Akpabio.



He noted that he initially approached the issue with diplomacy and respect.

"However, despite this agreement, my wife continues to express concerns about the harassment she has endured from the Senate President," he stated.

Widespread outrage

This is not the first time Akpabio has faced such accusations. In 2020, Joy Nunieh, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, accused him of sexual harassment — an allegation he denied.

The latest claims have ignited widespread outrage, with many calling for Akpabio’s resignation to allow for a thorough investigation.

Human rights advocates have condemned the allegations as a disgrace to the legislative arm of government.

Separately, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar urged the federal government to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the claims. Former Senate President Bukola Saraki also advised Akpabio to submit himself to scrutiny to ensure a fair and transparent resoluti on.

“At this point, with the public claims made by the senator, the right measure to take is to institute an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. Both parties must submit to the investigation, fully cooperate with the committee, and stake their claims before it,” Saraki stated.

He further cautioned against allowing the legislative body to become an institution where sexual harassment, gender bias, and abuse of office are tolerated.

‘Senate Not Gender-Friendly’

The controversy has reignited discussions about sexism and misogyny in Nigerian politics, with many advocating for greater accountability and respect for women's rights.

Human rights advocate Muinat Salam emphasized that the scandal could significantly impact the Senate’s credibility, potentially undermining public trust in the institution and its leadership.

“This scandal will surely distract the Senate from its legislative duties, potentially hindering the passage of important bills and policies. And if not properly addressed, it may damage the reputation of the Senate, making it harder for the institution t o effectively carry out its constitutional responsibilities,” Salam told Anadolu on Sunday.

She urged Akpabio to step down to allow for an independent investigation, warning that failure to address the issue could discourage women from participating in politics due to fears of harassment and intimidation.

“It’s time to strengthen the mechanisms for addressing misconduct by public officials,” she added.