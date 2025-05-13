South African prosecutors on Tuesday said they would appeal Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso's acquittal for rape, which has caused uproar across the country in recent months.

Around 20 women have accused the Nigerian televangelist of sexual assault, including some who accused him of rape, in a scandal that led South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to complain of a pandemic of gender-based violence.

Omotoso was arrested on Saturday in an unrelated breach of immigration law and was prosecuted for offences including human trafficking.

"The NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) takes the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful appeal despite the complexities of the legal process," the government office said in a statement.

Internal investigation

Omotoso's acquittal drew anger across South Africa after the judge found that, while the pastor's explanations appeared improbable, state prosecutors had mishandled the case against him.

Dozens of women protested outside the tribunal in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, as the verdict was read out.

The prosecutor's office on Tuesday said it was "proceeding with the internal investigation into the conduct of the first team of prosecutors involved in this matter", with a report due in June.

"The scope of the investigation has been extended to include both prosecution teams, with a view to identify, if necessary, disciplinary steps to be taken against persons involved," the statement added.

‘Pray for forgiveness’

The 66-year-old pastor was arrested in 2017 on 32 charges following a manhunt, with several young women testifying that they were handpicked by Omotoso before he assaulted them.

They said the pastor would then pray for forgiveness after each encounter with the women, some of whom were still in school at the time.

Omotoso heads the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church, headquartered at the eastern South African coastal city of Durban.

The JDI likewise has branches in Nigeria and in Israel, according to the South African government.

More than 42,000 rapes were reported to South Africa's police in the 2023-24 financial year.