BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
Sierra Leone's largest diamond miner shuts down, laying off more than 1,000 workers
Koidu Limited, Sierra Leone's largest diamond producer, has halted operations and laid off nearly its entire local workforce of more than 1,000 employees.
Sierra Leone's largest diamond miner shuts down, laying off more than 1,000 workers
Sierra Leone is a major diamonds producer in Africa. / Photo: Reuters
May 12, 2025

Koidu Limited, Sierra Leone's largest diamond producer, has halted operations and laid off nearly its entire local workforce of more than 1,000 employees following a protracted dispute over pay and working conditions.

Workers at the mine went on strike in December 2024 but suspended their walkout to allow negotiations. They then walked out again in early March.

The firm, a subsidiary of Octea Limited, was founded by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's BSG Resources.

Charles Kainessie, president of the Koidu Limited Workers' Union, told Reuters that only a small number of workers were still employed at the company's head office in Freetown.

Workers' plight

Sierra Leone's labour ministry has received copies of summary dismissal letters for more than 1,000 employees, it said in a statement on May 6.

Kainessie told Reuters that workers had only been receiving 30% of the value of their salaries because they were pegged to the US dollar but paid in the local currency, and the company was using an exchange rate from 2016.

He also said workers lacked access to adequate toilet facilities and drinking water.

Koidu Limited declined to comment on the allegations. Its head of corporate affairs, Ibrahim Turay, said he was "restricted from making any comments on the issue for now."

The shutdown could impact global diamond markets, already facing supply constraints from major producers, including India. Koidu Limited's exports are around $100 million, according to industry sources.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us