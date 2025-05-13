AFRICA
Egypt yet to name new envoy to Israel amid tensions over Gaza
Egypt has refused to name a new ambassador to Israel and has delayed the accreditation of Tel Aviv’s new envoy to Cairo.
Egypt has had strained relations with Israel over Israel's deadly attacks on Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
May 13, 2025

Egypt has refused to name a new ambassador to Israel and has delayed the accreditation of Tel Aviv’s new envoy to Cairo amid rising tensions over the Gaza war, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing a source in the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said Cairo decided not to appoint a new ambassador to Israel over renewed Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Former Egyptian ambassador to Israel, Khaled Azmi, ended his term a year ago after an additional year of service.

Egypt has also delayed the accreditation of Israel’s new ambassador Ori Rotman, without officially refusing his appointment, the daily said.

Deterioration of relations

Rotman, who was named as Israel’s ambassador to Egypt five months ago, is still in Israel and has not left for Cairo yet, it added.

“The deterioration of relations between Cairo and Tel Aviv is clearly evident in Egypt's refusal to approve the accreditation of the new Israeli ambassador, a diplomatic move that reflects an undeclared protest,” the newspaper said.

“Cairo’s decision to halt the appointment of ambassadors is a direct answer to escalating tension (in Gaza),” the daily said, citing an Egyptian diplomat.

There was no immediate comment from the Egyptian authorities on the Israeli media report.

Israel genocide case

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 52,900 Palestinians since October 2023, mostly women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
