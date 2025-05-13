More than 84,000 people have been affected by flash floods in Somalia since mid-April, the United Nations said on Tuesday, leaving at least 17 people killed.

The Horn of Africa is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change, and extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent and intense.

"Since mid-April, flash floods caused by heavy seasonal rains have killed 17 people and affected over 84,000 people in several areas," UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.

The figure includes people who have displaced, lost shelter, now have a lack of access to humanitarian assistance, or suffer water shortages.

Infrastructure damaged

Jubaland, Hirshabelle, South West, Galmudug, Puntland states and Banadir region – which includes capital Mogadishu – were most impacted, OCHA said, leaving more than 8,100 people displaced.

"Critical infrastructure has been damaged," it added, noting that water points had been submerged and almost 200 latrines were destroyed.

It comes just days after torrential rain in southeastern Banadir killed at least nine people and affected approximately 24,600 others.

"The rains significantly impacted internally displaced people," OCHA said, citing local authorities.

More rain expected

According to the UN report, meteorologists have warned that more rain is expected in the coming days across southern and central Somalia.

Somalia was hit by intense floods in 2023. More than 100 people were killed and over a million displaced after severe flooding caused by torrential rains linked to the El Nino weather pattern.