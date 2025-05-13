AFRICA
2 min read
Over 84,000 people affected by Somalia floods since mid-April: UN
More than 84,000 people have been affected by flash floods in Somalia since mid-April, the United Nations has said, with the death toll being at least 17.
Over 84,000 people affected by Somalia floods since mid-April: UN
Floods in Somalia have killed at least 17 people and displaced thousands. / Photo: AP
May 13, 2025

More than 84,000 people have been affected by flash floods in Somalia since mid-April, the United Nations said on Tuesday, leaving at least 17 people killed.

The Horn of Africa is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change, and extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent and intense.

"Since mid-April, flash floods caused by heavy seasonal rains have killed 17 people and affected over 84,000 people in several areas," UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.

The figure includes people who have displaced, lost shelter, now have a lack of access to humanitarian assistance, or suffer water shortages.

Infrastructure damaged

Jubaland, Hirshabelle, South West, Galmudug, Puntland states and Banadir region – which includes capital Mogadishu – were most impacted, OCHA said, leaving more than 8,100 people displaced.

"Critical infrastructure has been damaged," it added, noting that water points had been submerged and almost 200 latrines were destroyed.

It comes just days after torrential rain in southeastern Banadir killed at least nine people and affected approximately 24,600 others.

"The rains significantly impacted internally displaced people," OCHA said, citing local authorities.

More rain expected

According to the UN report, meteorologists have warned that more rain is expected in the coming days across southern and central Somalia.

Somalia was hit by intense floods in 2023. More than 100 people were killed and over a million displaced after severe flooding caused by torrential rains linked to the El Nino weather pattern.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us