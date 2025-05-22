AFRICA
Nigeria's ruling party endorses President Tinubu for 2027 re-election
Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party has endorsed President Bola Tinubu to run for a second and final term in the 2027 elections.
President Bola Tinubu's party, APC, says he has stabilised Nigeria's economy. / TRT Afrika Hausa
May 22, 2025

Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party on Thursday endorsed President Bola Tinubu to run for a second and final term at the next election, due in early 2027.

Tinubu, 73, won the last presidential vote in February 2023, which his two main rivals unsuccessfully challenged in court, alleging the vote was rigged. Tinubu said he won fairly.

The APC said at a summit in Abuja, the capital, that it wanted Tinubu to continue with reforms that the government says have rebooted the economy after removing a costly petrol subsidy and liberalising the exchange rate.

Tinubu's reforms have won applause from credit ratings agencies, foreign investors and the International Monetary Fund. Critics say they have caused the worst cost-of-living crisis in recent memory.

APC's 'sole' presidential candidate

Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairperson, said: "On behalf of the National Working Committee I hereby affirm the various endorsements and declare President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as sole presidential candidate of APC."

The summit coincided with the second anniversary of Tinubu's presidency, and several cabinet ministers also spoke about their achievements since taking office.

Presidents in Nigeria can serve a maximum of two four-year terms.

Although Tinubu faces criticism that his policies have hurt Nigerians and that he has failed to end insecurity, including a long-running militant insurgency and banditry, the opposition is seen as too divided and weak to mount a serious challenge.

The opposition parties have also been hit by some high-profile defections to the APC. Tinubu said he expected more such defections, adding, "That is the game."

SOURCE:Reuters
