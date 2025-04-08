At just 21 years old, Jahleel Molell has already carved out a unique space in the world of content creation. With a blend of humor, relatability, and unfiltered authenticity, the Tanzanian-born, Kenya-based creator has quickly gained a loyal following.

But behind the viral videos and comedic vlogs lies a story of resilience, self-discovery and an unwavering passion for storytelling.

Jahleel’s name holds deep significance—it means "someone who depends on God." Inspired by a biblical figure who followed the stars for guidance, the name reflects his own journey of faith and determination.

"He is not a person talked about a lot in the Bible, but he is someone who follows the stars. So, in a way, someone who depends on God for every single thing," Jahleel tells TRT Afrika.

Inspired by comedy

Interestingly, his parents named him after an actor from the classic TV comedy ‘Family Matters’, a decision made when they both independently wrote "J" on slips of paper during a playful naming debate.

"They told each other, ‘Let’s write a name on paper, and when the baby comes, we’ll show each other.’ It just happened that both wrote ‘J’—so they went with Jahleel," he says with a laugh.

But content creation wasn’t always the plan. Jahleel initially pursued a degree in Business Information Technology (BBIT) at Strathmore University, aiming to bridge tech solutions with business challenges. But life had other ideas.

After losing his brother and facing his own health struggles—including a major surgery for achalasia cardia, a rare esophageal disorder—he turned to TikTok as an outlet.

Turning struggles into stories

"When I got to university, a lot was going wrong. I had lost my brother, and I just wanted to express myself. I’m someone who doesn’t dwell on the negative. When life happens, I turn to making people laugh," he shares.

What started as daily vlogs to update his mother about his life and studies in Kenya evolved into a full-fledged passion.

"I’d record little clips for my mom—‘This is what I had for lunch, this is my class, my friends took me shopping’—and send them to her. Then my friends said, ‘This is funny, you should post it.’ I thought, ‘No, it’s silly!’ But eventually, I did."

Viral fame & brand deals

His breakout moment came unexpectedly—a sponsored post about people stealing phone chargers. The video, which he approached with his signature natural humor, surpassed a million views and even led to his first stand-up comedy gig.

"I didn’t think anyone would watch an ad all the way through, but people loved it because it was relatable. Then a comedian reached out and said, ‘Come perform.’ Me? Stand-up? I never thought I was that funny!"

But with growth came challenges. Early on, he faced exploitation from brands unfamiliar with fair compensation.

"I didn’t know my worth. Brands would reach out, and I’d accept peanuts because I had no idea what to charge. Now I know better—but new creators need guidance," he states.

Authenticity over everything

Jahleel’s content thrives on relatability—whether he’s cooking budget-friendly meals or joking about roommate struggles. His signature sign-off, "Asante, kwaheri" (Swahili for "Thank you, goodbye"), started as an inside joke mimicking his mother’s phone mannerisms.

"My mom gets angry on calls and says ‘Asante, kwaheri’ in this aggressive tone. My friends and I copied it as a joke. Then a viewer commented, ‘You should say this in every video.’ Now people wait for it!"

Yet, his journey hasn’t been without hurdles. A visible scar from his surgery once drew insensitive comments, but he shrugs them off.

"People called it a ‘Mercedes logo.’ But I know why it’s there—it saved my life. If someone doesn’t know your story, their opinion doesn’t matter."

Making an impact

Balancing studies and content creation, Jahleel remains focused on growth—both academically and creatively.

"By 2027, I want my master’s degree done. I don’t want to keep going back to school—just finish and focus on building my future," he tells TRT Afrika.

His advice to aspiring creators?

"Experiment! Don’t be afraid to try new things. And consistency is key—even if you think a video is boring, someone out there will love it. The ones I thought would flop? Those went viral."

For Jahleel, the best part is not the views or brand deals—it’s the impact.

"A young boy once told me, ‘You taught me that it’s okay to cook and take care of myself.’ That’s why I do this. If my silly videos help someone, that’s everything."