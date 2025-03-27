For the first time since conflict erupted in Sudan nearly two years ago, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has declined by 2.4%, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.

The decrease over the past three months reflects the return of 396,738 people to their homes in Aj Jazirah, Sennar, and Khartoum states, the IOM said in a statement.

However, the agency warned that the returns are taking place amid deteriorating living conditions and severe shortages of basic services.

"While many people are eager to return home, the conditions for safe and sustainable return and integration are not yet in place," Mohamed Refaat, IOM chief of the Sudan mission, said.

Basic items 'scarce'

"Basic services including healthcare, protection, education, and food are scarce, and the lack of functional infrastructure and financial capacity will make it difficult for families to rebuild their lives."

Despite the returns, Sudan still hosts more than 11.3 million IDPs, according to the latest IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix.

Displacement continues to rise in areas such as North Darfur and White Nile due to ongoing violence. Most IDPs remain in dire conditions, with limited access to shelter, clean water, and healthcare.

Children make up over half of the displaced population, according to IOM.

Immense suffering

"Nearly two years of relentless conflict in Sudan have inflicted immense suffering, triggering the world’s largest and most devastating humanitarian crisis," Refaat said.

"Recent cuts in international humanitarian aid budgets are compounding the crisis and deepening the suffering."

IOM is seeking $250 million to support 1.7 million people in Sudan but has received just 6% of the funding needed, the statement said.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) territorial control has been shrinking rapidly in recent weeks, with the Sudanese army reclaiming areas across Khartoum, Al-Jazira, White Nile, North Kordofan, Sennar, and Blue Nile states.

Deadly war

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

The international community and the UN have called for an end to the war, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.