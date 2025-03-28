Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has marked the third anniversary of International Zero Waste Day on March 30 with a powerful call for global action against textile waste at an event held at the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing leaders, environmental advocates, and international organisations at the General Assembly on Friday, Erdogan emphasised the exponential growth of the Zero Waste Movement worldwide, highlighting the increasing awareness and participation in sustainable waste management.

A call for a waste-free future

“We are fortunate to witness the formation of a global awareness network,” Erdogan stated, urging individuals and governments to join the movement toward a waste-free world.

This year’s Zero Waste Day focused on the theme "Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles," shedding light on the environmental impact of fast fashion and unsustainable textile production.

"While we can easily discard clothing, nature cannot shed it as effortlessly," Erdogan remarked, emphasizing the urgent need for sustainable fashion practices.

Türkiye’s leadership in textile waste recycling

As part of her address, the First Lady shared Türkiye’s key initiatives on textile waste recycling and reuse, aligning with the country’s broader sustainability vision. She underscored the importance of circular economy principles in tackling the environmental challenges posed by the fashion industry.

In her role as Chair of the United Nations Advisory Board on Zero Waste, Erdogan also provided insights into the board’s ongoing efforts and future projects aimed at promoting global waste reduction policies.

Gratitude for global support

Erdogan expressed appreciation for international cooperation in advancing the Zero Waste Movement. She extended her gratitude to Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, the Zero Waste Foundation, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), UN-Habitat, and all partner countries supporting the initiative.

A vision for a sustainable future

The First Lady also reaffirmed her commitment to creating a prosperous, fair, and livable world for all, calling on nations to take bold steps in waste reduction and environmental conservation.

The Zero Waste Movement, initiated by Türkiye and later recognised by the United Nations, continues to gain global momentum, inspiring policies and initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable future.