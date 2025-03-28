TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Russia cooperation is key to resolving regional issues — President Erdogan
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses the importance of bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and lift sanctions.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin / AA
March 28, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that cooperation between the two countries is "crucial" for resolving regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The conversation covered bilateral ties and regional and global topics, according to a statement shared on Friday on X.

Erdogan said Türkiye is closely following efforts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and is ready to support peace talks, including hosting them, to achieve a lasting and honourable peace.

He also noted that goodwill measures to ensure safe commercial navigation in the Black Sea would contribute to the peace process and said Türkiye will continue to play its role in preventing the Black Sea from becoming a conflict zone.

On Syria, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to working with Russia to preserve the country’s territorial integrity and achieve lasting peace and stability.

He emphasised the importance of both countries cooperating to counter efforts that fuel sectarian divisions in Syria and stressed that they can work together to fully lift sanctions imposed on the country.

The Turkish president further stated that Syria's resources should remain under the control of the Syrian government and expressed Türkiye's support for integrating the so-called “Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)” into the central government.

He also highlighted the vital importance of ensuring that Syria no longer serves as a "safe haven" for terrorist organisations to maintain the country’s stability.

On March 11, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement integrating the SDF into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic, reinforcing national unity and rejecting any division of the country.

