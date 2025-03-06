Egypt has announced that its security agencies, in coordination with Sudanese authorities, had successfully freed a group of Egyptian nationals abducted by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in neighbouring Sudan.

According to Egypt’s official news agency, the operation was carried out following directives from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to take all necessary measures to secure their release.

The report on Thursday did not specify the number of freed individuals but confirmed that they were transported from conflict zones in the capital Khartoum to Port Sudan before being safely repatriated to Egypt