Lionel Messi has suffered the heaviest defeat of his MLS career as Inter Miami crashed to a 4-1 loss against Minnesota United on Saturday.

The Argentine scored in the second half but Miami's defence was once again exposed as they fell to a fourth defeat in their last five games in all competitions -- a run which has seen them concede 14 goals.

With Luis Suarez injured, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano opted to play without a recognised target striker with Messi floating in front of a five-man midfield.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane fired Minnesota ahead in the 32nd minute after Miami's defence was exposed by a clever pass from Joaquín Pereyra to Carlos Harvey, who picked out the South African international striker in the box.

Oluwaseyi’s header

Messi provided the first real reminder of his presence six minutes later when he worked some space in a crowded area but his low right-foot shot was harmless.

Minnesota doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when a long throw from Michael Boxall was headed on by Nicolas Romero and Anthony Markanich nodded home at the back post.

Messi struck three minutes after the interval when he was found in the box by Jordi Alba and provided his characteristic killer first touch and deadly finish to reduce the deficit.

But Minnesota responded magnificently -- Tani Oluwaseyi headed a corner goalwards and Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt headed into his own net.

‘It’s a tough loss’

Then the excellent Oluwaseyi held off Noah Allen before slipping the ball inside to Robin Lod and the Finnish midfielder made no mistake with a perfect side-foot finish from the edge of the box.

Former Barcelona and Argentina midfielder Mascherano, who said his plans had to been impacted by stand-in forward Fafa Picault suffering a migraine before the game, was disappointed with the way his team had failed to react to a threat they had been ready for.

"It's a tough loss for us. We knew Minnesota could hurt us in this way, in transitions, on set pieces, and they hurt us in (exactly) the way we had prepared for the game and that's what worries me the most," he said.

"If the players drop their levels, clearly the responsibility falls on me. All on me. If the coach does not convince them or transmit what he is looking for, all the responsibility falls on the coach."