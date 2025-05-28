SPORTS
1 min read
Man United's woes continue with defeat in Asia post-season tour
Amorim described United's season as "disastrous" after they finished 15th in the Premier League and lost to Tottenham.
United will play another friendly in Hong Kong on Friday. / Reuters
May 28, 2025

Manchester United's difficult season bled into their post-season tour as they kicked off their Asian friendlies with a disappointing 1-0 loss to the ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur.

The defeat on Wednesday further compounds the frustrations for manager Ruben Amorim, who previously labelled United's recent campaign as "disastrous" after a 15th-place Premier League finish and a Europa League final loss.

Despite a starting lineup featuring established first-team players like Casemiro, Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, and Rasmus Hojlund, the Red Devils struggled to break the deadlock in the first half.

TRT Global - Europa League defeat: Manchester United coach Amorim ready to leave 'without compensation'

Amorim said he still believed in his ability to turn things around at Old Trafford but would walk if he was no longer wanted following United's Europa League final defeat.

🔗

Captained by Harry Maguire, the team saw a complete overhaul at halftime with 11 substitutions, introducing familiar faces such as Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jonny Evans.

However, the changes couldn't prevent a 71st-minute winner from Maung Maung Lwin, securing the victory for the South-East Asia XI at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Manchester United will conclude their post-season tour with another friendly match in Hong Kong on Friday, a fixture reportedly set to generate £8 million for the club.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
