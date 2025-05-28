Manchester United's difficult season bled into their post-season tour as they kicked off their Asian friendlies with a disappointing 1-0 loss to the ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur.

The defeat on Wednesday further compounds the frustrations for manager Ruben Amorim, who previously labelled United's recent campaign as "disastrous" after a 15th-place Premier League finish and a Europa League final loss.

Despite a starting lineup featuring established first-team players like Casemiro, Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, and Rasmus Hojlund, the Red Devils struggled to break the deadlock in the first half.

Captained by Harry Maguire, the team saw a complete overhaul at halftime with 11 substitutions, introducing familiar faces such as Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jonny Evans.

However, the changes couldn't prevent a 71st-minute winner from Maung Maung Lwin, securing the victory for the South-East Asia XI at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Manchester United will conclude their post-season tour with another friendly match in Hong Kong on Friday, a fixture reportedly set to generate £8 million for the club.