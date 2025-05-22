SPORTS
Europa League defeat: Manchester United coach Amorim ready to leave 'without compensation'
Amorim said he still believed in his ability to turn things around at Old Trafford but would walk if he was no longer wanted following United's Europa League final defeat.
Manager Ruben Amorim believes he can turn things around at Man United. / Reuters
May 22, 2025

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says, if Manchester United no longer want him, he will "go the next day" without compensation after his team's Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game shortly before half-time in Bilbao on Wednesday and United were unable to find a reply.

Defeat compounds a disastrous season for United, who will finish in their lowest league position since they were relegated in 1974.

An emotional Amorim told reporters he would stick to his guns despite a terrible run of results since he took over from the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

‘Can turn things around’

The former Sporting Lisbon boss said he still believed in his ability to turn things around at Old Trafford but would walk if he was no longer wanted.

"If the board and the fans feel that I'm not the right guy, I will go the next day without any conversation about compensation," he said.

"But I will not quit. I'm really confident on my job. And as you can see, I will not change nothing in the way I do things."

Amorim refused to talk about the future, saying United needed to "deal with the loss and the pain of losing this match".

‘Better team’

"What I can say is that I think it was clear we were the better team but then we managed not to score again and that is really hard to win football matches but the guys tried everything to win the game," he said.

"In the future we will have time to assess everything."

United were within striking distance of the Champions League places when Amorim took over as manager but they are now 27 points adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea.

"We need to understand that it is tough for a club like ours not to be in the Champions League," he said.

"But we have to use the other side. If we have more time, we have more time to think, to work during the week and to be better in the Premier League. That will be our focus."

