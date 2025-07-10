Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran has been appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette early Thursday.

He succeeds Fahrettin Altun, who held the post since July 25, 2018, and has now been appointed as the head of the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution (TİHEK).

Duran holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science and International Relations from Bogazici University and a Ph.D. in Political Science from Bilkent University.

He previously served as general coordinator of the SETA Foundation and was appointed to the Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council in 2018.

He became deputy foreign minister in May 2024.

Altun confirmed his departure and new appointment in a social media post, expressing gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his trust and support throughout his nearly seven-year tenure.

"I offer my heartfelt thanks to the president who entrusted me with this position, to my family, to my colleagues who worked tirelessly on the Türkiye Communication Model, and to all members of the media who stood firm in the struggle for truth," he wrote.

He also extended well wishes to Duran, calling him a "valuable colleague and brother" with whom he worked closely for many years.