Niger's government has freed around 50 people, including ministers detained since military seized power in July 2023.

Those freed include former ministers, a diplomat and a journalist as well as soldiers accused of a coup bid in 2010. However, ousted former President Mohamed Bazoum is still in detention.

"These individuals are being released in accordance with the recommendations of the National Forum for Reconstruction," the government's general secretariat said in a statement read on public television.

Those released include former oil minister Mahamane Sani Issoufou, the son of ex-President Mahamadou Issoufou who was in power for a decade from 2011, ex-defence minister Kalla Moutari, former finance minister Ahmat Jidoud, and former energy minister Ibrahim Yacoubou.

Forgiveness and reconciliation

The president of the PNDS former ruling party, Foumakoye Gado, and journalist Ousmane Toudou are also among those freed along with Alat Mogaskia, former ambassador to Nigeria.

Similar charges are pending against former president Bazoum, whose immunity was lifted without a trial date being set.

Soldiers previously convicted of coup bids or "endangering state security" were also released, including general Salou Souleymane, former chief of staff, and three other officers sentenced in 2018 to up to 15 years in prison for trying to overthrow president Issoufou in 2015.

The national conference held in February strengthened the ruling junta by authorising Tiani to remain in power in Niger for the next five years.

"I wish to reiterate my commitment to always work for forgiveness and reconciliation among Nigeriens," junta leader Tiani declared after his inauguration as president last week.

"The forgiveness and reconciliation we call for cannot conflict with the legitimate aspirations of Nigeriens for justice."