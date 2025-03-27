AFRICA
M23 rebels launching attacks despite ceasefire: DRC military
The Congolese army has accused M23 rebels of launching attacks despite an active ceasefire.
M23 rebels made major advances into eastern DRC at the start of 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 27, 2025

The Congolese military has accused the Alliance Fleuve Congo (M23/AFC), a rebel alliance that includes M23 rebels, of attacking its positions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, days after declaring a ceasefire.

In a statement, the military said the Rwandan army and M23/AFC forces continue to reinforce their positions with troops and equipment, while attacking positions of government forces.

“The latest attacks targeted our positions not only in the Walikale territory in North Kivu, but also those in South Kivu, particularly in Mulamba and Bulonge in the territory of Walungu, as well as in the highlands of Minembwe, in the territory of Fizi,” military spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge said.

“Nevertheless, the FARDC (Congolese army) remain more determined and mobilised than ever and reserve the right to react to protect the security of the population and their property, by countering acts of hostility likely to compromise the pause in fighting that the M23/AFC themselves declared.”

'Repositioning' forces

The rebels announced on Saturday their intentions to “reposition” their forces from the mining town of Walikale in North Kivu province and its surrounding areas, saying it was in support of peace initiatives, aimed at fostering conditions conducive to political dialogue.

Following the rebels’ announcement, the Congolese military said it had called on the self-defence forces to de-escalate and give priority to peace talks and the continuation of the Luanda and Nairobi dialogue processes.

Rwanda, which allegedly supports the M23 rebels, welcomed the group’s decision to withdraw from Walikale, and the Congolese government’s move to halt hostilities in the ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo.

The ceasefire was called by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame during surprise talks in Doha, on March 18, the latest meeting since the M23 seized provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu this year.

The talks were brokered by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar.

