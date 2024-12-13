WORLD
Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza 'suffering' on Dublin visit
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has met his Irish counterpart Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Simon Harris for talks on the war in Gaza and boosting bilateral ties.
Egypt has been pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza amid Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people. / AFP
December 13, 2024

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met his Irish counterpart Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Simon Harris on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza and boosting bilateral ties.

The two heads of state discussed the Middle East situation, including the political upheaval in Syria, according to a statement from Higgins's office.

"The outrageous suffering in the absence of a ceasefire in Gaza was the central part of their discussion," the statement added.

There had also been "agreement on the need to expand international recognition of the Palestinian state", said Egyptian presidential spokesperson Mohamed al-Shenawy.

Recognises State of Palestine

Ireland is among several European countries which, in May, formally recognised the State of Palestine, drawing anger from Israel.

Sisi praised Dublin's "courageous positions in support of the Palestinian cause," Shenawy added in a statement.

Eight Gazan children and their families, currently in Cairo, will soon be medically evacuated to Ireland, the Irish statement said.

Sisi later held a working lunch with Harris, who said before the meeting that he would raise the case of an Irish mother whose children have been kept by their father in Egypt since 2022.

Norway, Denmark visits

The Dublin visit was the final leg of a European tour by Sisi that included stops in Norway and Denmark.

It marked the first trip to Ireland by an Egyptian president since Hosni Mubarak visited in 2006.

