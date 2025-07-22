AFRICA
2 min read
Ivorian nurse jailed for offensive Facebook post against President Ouattara
Tokpa Flan Japhet, a 43-year-old nurse, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for the post on his Facebook account.
Ivorian nurse jailed for offensive Facebook post against President Ouattara
President Alassane Ouattara has not indicted if he will run in the upcoming elections. / Reuters
July 22, 2025

The authorities in Côte d'Ivoire have sentenced a nurse to three years in jail for making comments considered offensive on social media against President Alassane Ouattara.

The prosecutor's office said the charges were part of its efforts to combat misconduct on social media platforms, which it said was increasingly frequent.

The sentence comes months before the West African country's presidential election at the end of October.

Six youth leaders from the main opposition Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI) have been arrested since June over a social media post calling for mobilisation against the government.

Opposition figures excluded

PDCI party leader Tidjane Thiam is among several prominent opposition figures to have been excluded from the October 25 vote.

Tokpa Flan Japhet, a 43-year-old nurse, "was tried and sentenced on July 18 to 36 months in prison" and fined $8,500 "despite his request for a pardon," Abidjan's public prosecutor Oumar Braman Kone said in a statement on Monday.

Japhet committed the offence in a Facebook post, the authorities said.

"Neither repentance... nor a request for forgiveness has any effect on the reality of the offences," Kone said.

Another man, Moussa Diakate, was arrested after posting a video in which he "made death threats against supporters of a political group", the prosecutor said.

President Ouattara, 83, has not confirmed whether he will run for a fourth term, although he has been tapped by his party to do so.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
US exports more crude to Nigeria than it imports for first time in history
Türkiye's Erdogan, British PM Starmer discuss Eurofighter jet deal and Gaza war in phone call
Zimbabwe road accident kills at least 17 people
Opposition leader Mondlane charged over Mozambique's violent protests in 2024
Sudan reports at least 1,300 new cholera cases, 18 deaths in one week
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
What's chikungunya disease and why is WHO worried?
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us