Morocco announced the resumption of flights with Spain and Portugal on Tuesday after disruptions caused by a power outage in the two European countries.

"All check-in and boarding services are currently operating normally,” the Moroccan National Airports Office said in a statement.

It said that flights were disrupted on Monday after a massive outage shut off traffic lights and caused chaos at airports in both Spain and Portugal.

The exact cause of the outage remains unclear.

Power restored after several hours

On Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez thanked Morocco for helping supply electricity to his country after the sudden outage.

Power was restored across most of Spain and Portugal on Tuesday after more than 12 hours.