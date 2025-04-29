TÜRKİYE
Turkish scientists create voice-based app for early lung cancer detection
Study shows app diagnoses lung cancer at early stage with over 90% accuracy
After nearly one-and-a-half years of work, we have achieved promising results," Dr Haydar Ankishan said. / AA
April 29, 2025

Turkish scientists have developed an artificial intelligence-supported application designed to detect lung cancer at an early stage by analysing a person's voice.

Led by Dr. Haydar Ankishan from the Stem Cell Institute at Ankara University, with contributions from scientists across multiple disciplines, the project targets early diagnosis of lung cancer, which is often identified only in its advanced stages.

Speaking to reporters, Ankishan said: "In our study, we considered the structure of the voice, the anatomical structure of the lungs, and the circulatory system and proposed that the voice can provide information about lung cancer. We pursued this idea."

"After nearly one-and-a-half years of work, we have achieved promising results," he said.

App issues warning on cancer

"We have found that lung cancer, particularly in its first stage, can be diagnosed at an early stage with an accuracy rate of over 90%," he said.

Dr. Bulent Mustafa Yenigun, who teaches at Ankara University's School of Medicine and is part of the research team, stressed that the most critical factor in treating lung cancer is early detection.

"We did our study with a group consisting of 50 patients and 50 healthy individuals," he said.

"A two-minute speaking script was prepared for each patient for voice analysis, and their voices were recorded," he said.

Underlining that all the recordings were made and analyzed under identical conditions, he said: "Our application detects changes in the voice and issues a warning that there may be pathological lung cancer."

SOURCE:AA
